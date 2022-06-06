US General: Ukraine Will Keep Getting ‘significant’ Support

Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, attends an interview with the Associated Press at the American Cemetery of Colleville-sur-Mer, overlooking Omaha Beach, Monday, June, 6, 2022. Army Gen. Mark Milley, said that the United States and the Allied countries must "continue" to provide significant support to Ukraine out of respect for D-Day soldiers' legacy, as commemorations of the June 6, 1944 landings were being held Monday in Normandy. (AP Photo/ Jeremias Gonzalez)

(AP) — Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says the United States and allied countries will keep providing “significant” support to Ukraine, out of respect for the legacy of D-Day soldiers.

In an interview Monday with The Associated Press, Milley said Russia’s war on Ukraine undermines the rules established by Allied countries to guarantee peace after the end of World War II. He accused Russia of an “open, unambiguous act of aggression.” He spoke in Normandy on the 78th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, which helped defeat Hitler and lead to the end of World War II.

Dozens of veterans — now all in their 90s, from the U.S., Britain, Canada and elsewhere — were taking part in poignant D-Day ceremonies.