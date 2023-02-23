US Gets OK for Cattle-Shooting Operation In New Mexico

(AP) — A U.S. district judge has cleared the way for federal officials to move ahead with plans to shoot dozens of wild cattle in a rugged area of southwestern New Mexico. Ranchers had sought a delay, arguing that the potential mass slaughter of as many as 150 “unauthorized” cows on public land was a violation of federal regulations and amounted to animal cruelty. The judge ruled late Wednesday that the ranchers failed to make their case. Plans by the U.S. Forest Service call for shooting the cattle with a high-powered rifle from a helicopter and leaving the carcasses in the Gila Wilderness. The work is scheduled to begin Thursday. Environmentalists say the cattle are damaging streams and other sensitive areas.