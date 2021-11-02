NATIONALTRENDING

US Gives Final Clearance To COVID-19 Shots For Kids 5 To 11

By 17 views
0
FILE - This October 2021, photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. (Pfizer via AP, File)

(AP)–US health officials have given the final OK to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 5. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the go-ahead Tuesday night.

The announcement came only hours after a CDC advisory panel unanimously decided Pfizer’s shots should be given to children ages 5 to 11.

Pfizer has already shipped millions of doses to states, doctors’ offices and pharmacies. And pediatricians are getting ready to put shots into little arms. The special kid shots contain just a third of the dose given to teens and adults.

 

State Grant To Help Fund New Upgrade For Cameron County Airport

Previous article

Comparative Study Finds Border Cities Lower In Crime Than Other Similar-Sized Cities

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL