US Has A Teacher Shortage. HBCUs Are Helping To Change That

Christine Ramroop, who graduated from Bowie State University in 2020, teaches first graders during their warm-up for the day at Whitehall Elementary School, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Bowie, Md. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

(AP) — Historically Black colleges and universities play an outsize role in producing teachers of color in the U.S., where only 7% of teachers are Black, compared with 15% of students. Of all Black teachers nationwide, nearly half are graduates of an HBCU.

For students, research has shown a range of academic and social benefits when they are taught by diverse teachers. Some new work also suggests the environment and training found at HBCUs may be part of what makes an effective teacher. One recent study found Black students performed better in math when taught by an HBCU-educated teacher.

