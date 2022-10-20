US Heating Worries Mount Amid Growing Costs, Uncertainty

Lucinda Tyler and Aaron Raymo sit outside their home with fuel containers they used to fill their heating oil tank at their home, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 in Jay, Maine. The couple shopped around for the best prices and bought heating oil 5 gallons at a time throughout the summer whenever they had any extra money. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

(AP) — Families are looking forward with dread as winter approaches with high energy costs and tight fuel supplies.

The U.S. Department of Energy is projecting sharp price increases for home heating compared to last winter. Some worry whether heating assistance programs will be adequate for struggling families.

Last month, Congress added $1 billion to Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, bringing the total to at least $4.8 billion. But that level represents a cut from last year, when federal pandemic relief pushed the total energy assistance package past $8 billion.