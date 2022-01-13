WORLD

US Hits NKorean Officials With Sanctions After Missile Test

Fred CruzBy 41 views
0
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says a test launch of a hypersonic missile on Jan. 11, 2022 in North Korea. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

(AP) — The Biden administration says it’s seeking new U.N. sanctions against North Korea in response to Pyongyang’s latest ballistic missile test. The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, tweeted Wednesday night that each of North Korea’s six ballistic missile launches since September have violated U.N. Security Council resolutions. Earlier in the day the Treasury Department announced it is imposing penalties on five North Korean officials over their roles in obtaining equipment and technology for the North’s missile programs. North Korea says the successful flight test of a hypersonic missile will increase the country’s nuclear “war deterrent.”

 

Fred Cruz

GOP Leader McCarthy Says He Won’t Cooperate With 1/6 Panel

Previous article

US To Close Gulf Ports To Mexican Fishing Boats For Poaching

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD