US Homeland Security Agents To Test Use Of Body Cameras

FILE - Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Nov. 16, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Agents with an investigative unit of the Department of Homeland Security will wear body cameras for the first time as part of a six-month pilot program that will focus on the costs and benefits of using the technology in federal law enforcement, officials said Tuesday, Dec. 21. “With its body worn camera pilot, ICE is making an important statement that transparency and accountability are essential components of our ability to fulfill our law enforcement mission and keep communities safe,” Mayorkas said in announcing the pilot program. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

FILE - Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Nov. 16, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Agents with an investigative unit of the Department of Homeland Security will wear body cameras for the first time as part of a six-month pilot program that will focus on the costs and benefits of using the technology in federal law enforcement, officials said Tuesday, Dec. 21. “With its body worn camera pilot, ICE is making an important statement that transparency and accountability are essential components of our ability to fulfill our law enforcement mission and keep communities safe,” Mayorkas said in announcing the pilot program. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

(AP) — The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency says dozens of agents will wear body cameras for the first time as part of six-month pilot project.

ICE officials say members of SWAT-like teams who work for a component of ICE known as Homeland Security Investigations will use body cams in Houston, Newark, New Jersey, and New York during the test. The teams make arrests and execute search warrants in transnational federal cases involving such crimes as drug and human trafficking and fraud.

ICE plans to expand the pilot to include the officers who carry out immigration enforcement. In September, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives became the first federal law enforcement agents to use body cameras.