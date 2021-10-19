US Homeland Security Secretary Tests Positive For COVID

(AP) — The Department of Homeland Security says Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has tested positive for COVID-19. A DHS statement says the secretary has only “mild congestion” after taking a routine test Tuesday and testing positive. Mayorkas is fully vaccinated. The agency says he will isolate and work from home under the protocols recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease and Prevention. DHS says contract tracing is being done to check for possible exposure among others. Mayorkas was with President Joe Biden Saturday at the annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the Capitol, standing on the podium between first lady Jill Biden and FBI Director Christopher Wray.