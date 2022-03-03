US House ‘staunchly, proudly’ Passes Resolution For Ukraine

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, speaks during a news conference with Republican lawmakers about Ukraine, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Washington. From left, Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., Portman, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, speaks during a news conference with Republican lawmakers about Ukraine, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Washington. From left, Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., Portman, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) — The House has overwhelmingly approved a resolution that, in its own words, “steadfastly, staunchly, proudly and fervently” supports Ukraine.

Lawmakers said Wednesday that history is watching the way the world responds as Ukrainians fight to save their country from invasion by Russia. Many in Congress say more must be done to help Ukraine and cut off Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ability to wage war.

In the Senate, Republican Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is introducing a resolution backing Ukraine’s claim in international court that Putin has committed war crimes. Congress is preparing at least $6.4 billion in military and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine.