US Housing Market Fuels Bidding Wars, Driving Prices Higher

This is a home sold in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Would-be homeowners are increasingly opting to pay sellers more than their asking price in hopes of edging out rivals as heightened competition for few homes on the market fuels bidding wars. About 52% of U.S. homes sold in January 2022, fetched more than their list price, up from 40.2% a year earlier, according to data from Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(AP) — Would-be homeowners are increasingly opting to pay sellers more than their asking price in hopes of edging out rivals as heightened competition for the few homes on the market fuels bidding wars.

A greater share of homes sold above asking price in January — 52% — than ever recorded, according to real estate brokerage Redfin, up from 40.2% a year earlier.

Increasingly, many buyers are going well above a home’s listing price. Nearly 6,000 homes in 50 of the biggest U.S. metropolitan areas by population sold this year for at least $100,000 above their listed price, Redfin said.