NATIONALTRENDING

US Immigration Authorities Detain The Family Of The Man Charged In The Boulder, Colorado, Attack

jsalinasBy 166 views
0
Law enforcement officials investigate after an attack on the Pearl Street Mall Sunday, June 1, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

By COLLEEN SLEVIN and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

(AP) — The wife and five children of the man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at demonstrators in Boulder are being taken into custody by federal immigration authorities, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said Tuesday.

Federal officials also are investigating whether Mohamed Sabry Soliman’s family knew about his plan, Noem said in a post on X.

This image provided by the Boulder Police Dept. shows Mohamed Sabry Soliman. (Boulder Police Dept. via AP)

Soliman, who federal officials say is an Egyptian national who is in the U.S. illegally, is accused of hurling the incendiary devices at a group that was calling for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza, injuring 12 of them. He’s facing state and federal charges in connection with the attack.

 

___

Tucker reported from Washington.

Accused Killer Released

Previous article

Trump Pushes A July 4th Deadline For Big Tax Bill As Senators Dig In

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL