US Immigration Authorities Detain The Family Of The Man Charged In The Boulder, Colorado, Attack

(AP) — The wife and five children of the man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at demonstrators in Boulder are being taken into custody by federal immigration authorities, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said Tuesday.

Federal officials also are investigating whether Mohamed Sabry Soliman’s family knew about his plan, Noem said in a post on X.

Soliman, who federal officials say is an Egyptian national who is in the U.S. illegally, is accused of hurling the incendiary devices at a group that was calling for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza, injuring 12 of them. He’s facing state and federal charges in connection with the attack.

Tucker reported from Washington.