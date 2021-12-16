US Imposes Sanctions Against China Over Abuse Of Uyghurs

FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington,Nov. 15, 2021. The Biden administration announced on Thursday that it is levying new sanctions against several Chinese biotech and surveillance companies operating out of Xinjiang province, casting another shot at Beijing over human rights abuses against Uyghurs in western China. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

(AP) — The Biden administration is imposing new sanctions on several Chinese biotech and surveillance companies and government entities for actions in Xinjiang province. It’s the latest step against Beijing over human rights abuses of Uyghur Muslims in the country’s western region.

The Commerce Department is targeting China’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences and its 11 research institutes that focus on using biotechnology to support the Chinese military.

The Treasury Department is also set to announce sanctions against several entities later on Thursday, according to a senior administration official.