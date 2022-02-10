US Inflation Might Have Hit A New 40-Year High In January

FILE - Gas price is seen at a Mobil gas station in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021. Energy stocks powered through the broader market’s January 2022 slump and are poised to keep rising as long as oil prices stay high and worries about looming interest rate hikes remain. Oil companies and firms that provide services to the industry have been a safe bet as the economy recovers and oil supplies remain constrained. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

(AP) — With American consumers spending freely and many supply chains still snarled, year-over-year inflation may have notched yet another four-decade high in January. The factors that have accelerated prices since last spring remain largely in place: Wages are rising at the fastest pace in at least 20 years. Ports and warehouses are overwhelmed, with hundreds of workers at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, the nation’s busiest, out sick last month. Many products and parts remain in short supply as a result. And reports indicate that the expiration of stimulus checks and other government aid has yet to slow Americans’ appetite for shopping.