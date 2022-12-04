WORLD

US Intel Chief Thinking ‘optimistically’ For Ukraine Forces

Fred CruzBy 6 views
0
Ukrainian servicemen walk near a destroyed bridge across the Inhulets river in Kherson region, Ukraine, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

(AP) — The head of U.S. intelligence says Russia’s war against Ukraine is running at a “reduced tempo” and suggests Ukrainian forces may have the upper hand in coming months. Avril Haines said Russian President Vladimir Putin “is becoming more informed of the challenges that the military faces in Russia.” But she said it’s unclear whether he has a “full picture” of the challenges. She said her team expects that both sides will look to refit, resupply, and reconstitute for a possible Ukrainian counter-offensive in the spring. In recent weeks, Russia’s military focus has been on striking Ukrainian infrastructure and pressing an offensive in the east, near the town of Bakhmut.

 

Fred Cruz

3 Chinese Astronauts Return To Earth After 6-Month Mission

Previous article

Keep COVID Military Vaccine Mandate, Defense Chief Says

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD