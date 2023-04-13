WORLD

US Intelligence Leak Complicates Summit With South Korea

FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, left, speaks as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol listens during a news conference at the People's House inside the Ministry of National Defense, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Seoul, South Korea. Leaked U.S. intelligence documents suggesting that Washington spied on South Korea have put the country’s president in a delicate situation ahead of a state visit to the U.S. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(AP) — Leaked U.S. intelligence documents suggesting Washington spied on South Korea have put the country’s president in a delicate situation ahead of a state visit to the U.S. It’s the first such trip by a South Korean leader in 12 years.

The documents contain purportedly private conversations between senior South Korean officials about Ukraine, indicating that Washington may have spied on a key Asian ally even as the two nations publicly vowed to reinforce their alliance.

Since taking office last year, conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol has put a bolstered military partnership with the United States at the heart of his foreign policy to address intensifying North Korean nuclear threats and other challenges.

