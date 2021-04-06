US, Iran Expected To Begin Indirect Nuclear Talks In Vienna

Political deputy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Abbas Araghchi, right, arrives at the Grand Hotel Wien where closed-door nuclear talks with Iran take place in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Foreign ministry officials from the countries still in the accord, the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, are meeting in Vienna to push forward efforts to bring the United States back into the 2015 deal on Iran's nuclear program. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter)

(AP) — Efforts to bring the United States back into the 2015 deal on Iran’s nuclear program are stepping up a gear. Iran and the five world powers still in the accord met in Vienna while the U.S. is due to start indirect talks with Tehran. Also due in the Austrian capital is a U.S. delegation headed by the special envoy for Iran, Rob Malley.

In Tehran, a government spokesman says his country’s aim remains “lifting all sanctions that were imposed or reimposed against Iran” after the U.S. quit the deal under President Donald Trump.

The accord restricted Iran’s nuclear program in return for relief from U.S. and international sanctions. However, Iran has pushed beyond the limits set by the deal.