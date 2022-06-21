WORLD

US, Iran In Tense Sea Incident; Tehran Preps New Centrifuges

Fred Cruz
In this photo made available by the U.S. Navy, a boat of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) operates in close proximity to patrol coastal ship USS Sirocco (PC 6) and expeditionary fast transport USNS Choctaw County (T-EPF 2) in the Strait of Hormuz, Monday, June 20, 2022. A U.S. Navy warship fired a warning flare to wave off an Iranian Revolutionary Guard speedboat coming straight at it during a tense encounter in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, officials said Tuesday. (U.S. Navy via AP)

(AP) — A U.S. Navy warship has fired a warning flare to wave off an Iranian Revolutionary Guard speedboat coming straight at it during a tense encounter in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The incident on Monday involving the Guard and the Navy comes as tensions remain high over stalled negotiations over Iran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers. Tehran also enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels under decreasing international oversight. The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday that Iran now plans to enrich uranium through a second set of advanced centrifuges at its underground Fordo facility amid the standoff.

 

