NATIONAL

US Is Providing Ukraine With $2.6 Billion In Military Aid

jsalinasBy 11 views
0
FILE - Airmen with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron use a forklift to move 155 mm shells ultimately bound for Ukraine, April 29, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Officials say the U.S. will send Ukraine about $500 million in ammunition and equipment and will spend more than $2 billion to buy an array of munitions, radar and other weapons in the future. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) — The Biden administration says the U.S. will send Ukraine about $500 million in ammunition and equipment and spend more than $2 billion to buy an array of munitions, radar and other weapons for that country in the future.

The latest aid comes as Ukrainian troops prepare for a spring offensive against Russian forces and as NATO foreign ministers discuss how the military alliance can step up its support for Ukraine. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says much of the ammunition will be taken from military stockpiles so it can be in the war zone quickly.

Trump Pleads Not Guilty To 34 Charges; Admonished By Judge

Previous article

Mexico Asks China’s Help In Curbing Production Of Fentanyl

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL