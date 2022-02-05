US Jews Talk Identity, Holocaust After Goldberg’s Remarks

FILE - A busload of arrested Jewish men are questioned by government officials before being taken away in Berlin on April 11, 1933, shortly after Adolf Hitler's takeover of power in Germany. The notion of being Jewish is complicated and includes a combination of religion, race, nationality, ethnicity, culture and history, says Greg Schneider, executive vice president the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, also referred to as the Claims Conference. (AP Photo/File)

The uproar over Whoopi Goldberg’s remarks about the Holocaust has catalyzed somber reflections by many American Jews, and not just about the Holocaust’s legacy. They also have recalled anti-Jewish discrimination in the United States and pondered the Jewish community’s sense of collective identity. Goldberg said this week on ABC’s “The View” that the Nazis’ genocide wasn’t about race. She soon apologized for failing to acknowledge that the Nazis considered Jews an inferior race. Jewish leaders are noting the complexity of describing how race fits into the concept of Jewish identity. They say it entails a mix of religion, nationality, ethnicity, culture and history.