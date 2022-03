FILE - A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Job openings stayed at a near-record level in February, 2022, little changed from the previous month, continuing a trend that Federal Reserve officials see as a driver of inflation. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File )

(AP) — Job openings stayed at a near-record level in February, little changed from the previous month, continuing a trend that Federal Reserve officials see as a driver of inflation.

The Labor Department said Tuesday that there were 11.3 million available jobs last month, matching January’s figure and just below December’s record of 11.4 million.