US Jobless Claims Rise To 419,000 From A Pandemic Low

A hiring sign hangs in the window of a Taco Bell in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, July 15, 2021. Hiring in California slowed down in June as the unemployment rate held steady at 7.7% according to new numbers released on Friday, July 16, 2021 by the Employment Development Department. California gained 73,000 jobs in June, ending the state's streak of four consecutive months of adding 100,000 jobs or more. But experts say the state is still struggling from a workforce shortage as California has added back just over half of the 2.7 million jobs it lost at the start of the pandemic.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli))

(AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week from the lowest point of the pandemic, even as the job market appears to be rebounding on the strength of a reopened economy.

Jobless claims increased to 419,000 from 368,000 the previous week. The weekly number of first-time applications for benefits, which generally tracks layoffs, has fallen steadily since topping 900,000 in early January. Economists say the increase is most likely a blip caused by some one-time factors.

Applications for jobless aid jumped last week, for example, in Michigan, where some auto plants have temporarily shut down production because of supply shortages.