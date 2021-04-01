US Jobless Claims Rise To 719K As Virus Still Forces Layoffs

FILE - In this March 4, 2021, file photo, a sign reading "Welcome Back Now Open" is posted on the window of a Morton's Steakhouse restaurant as a man works inside during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco. California added 141,000 jobs in February as more than a quarter of a million people returned to the workforce. The California Employment Development Department said Friday, March 26, that the state's unemployment rate in February was 8.5%, down from 9% in January. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)