US Kindergarten Vaccination Rate Dropped Again, Data Shows

FILE - Socially distanced kindergarten students wait for their parents to pick them up on the first day of in-person learning at Maurice Sendak Elementary School on April 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. Vaccination rates for U.S. kindergarteners in 2022 saw a significant drop for the second year in a row, according to new data released Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, and worried federal officials are launching a new campaign to try to help bring them back up. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

(AP) — Vaccination rates for U.S. kindergarteners are down again, and federal officials are launching a new campaign to try to bring them up. Usually, 94% to 95% of kindergarteners nationally are vaccinated against measles, tetanus, and certain other diseases.

The vaccination rates dropped below 94% in the 2020-2021 school year. A new study finds they dropped again in the 2021-2022 school year, to about 93%. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the new data Thursday. This week, the CDC launched a campaign that includes new educational materials to help doctors talk to families about vaccinations.

