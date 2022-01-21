US Man Accused Of Faking Death To Avoid Charges Jailed In UK

An ambulance thought to be carrying Nicholas Rossi, who is believed to have faked his own death to escape sex assault charges in Utah, United States, arrives at Sheriff Court in Edinburgh, Britain, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, following his arrest after he missed an extradition hearing on Thursday at the same court. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

(AP) — An American man who authorities say faked his own death to evade prosecution for rape and financial fraud before fleeing to Scotland was jailed Friday after he failed to show up for an extradition hearing.

Nicholas Alahverdian, who has used a number of aliases including Nicholas Rossi, was denied bail at Edinburgh Sheriff Court after being arrested in Glasgow on Thursday.

Scottish court officials said the 34-year-old will be back in court on Feb. 10 for a preliminary hearing, with a full hearing scheduled for Feb. 17. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Alahverdian has been charged in connection with a 2008 rape in Utah.