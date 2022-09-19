US Markets Sink Ahead Of Another Expected Interest Rate Hike

A Wall Street sign hangs in front of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in New York. Stocks fell broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday, putting the market on track for another week of sizable losses. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

(AP) — Wall Street is pointing lower ahead of another expected large interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials and futures for the S&P 500 each tumbled 0.9% Monday. Britain was observing a day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II. Japan’s markets were closed for a holiday. Germany’s DAX lost 0.4% while the CAC 40 in Paris shed 1%. Markets have been on edge because of stubbornly high inflation and the increases in interest rates being used to fight it. The fear is that the Fed and other central banks might overshoot their policy targets, triggering a recession.