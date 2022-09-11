US Marks 21st Anniversary Of 9/11 Terror Attacks

FILE - Mourners place flowers in the name cut-out of Kyung Hee (Casey) Cho at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York, Sept. 11, 2020. On Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband are due at the ground zero observance, but by tradition, no political figures speak there. Instead, victims' relatives take turns in an hours-long reading of the names of the dead. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(AP) — Americans are remembering 9/11 with moments of silence, readings of victims’ names, volunteer work and other tributes, 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. Victims’ relatives and dignitaries will convene Sunday at the places where hijacked jets crashed on Sept. 11, 2001. President Joe Biden plans to speak and lay a wreath at the Pentagon, while first lady Jill Biden is scheduled to speak in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband are due at the World Trade Center in New York, but by tradition, no political figures speak at the ground zero ceremony. Other communities around the country are holding their own commemorations.