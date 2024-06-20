US Merchants Report A Seventy-Percent Increase In Chargeback Misuse Last Year

Disputes over credit-card charges are surging as shoppers learn how easy it is to get your money back. Consumers disputed over 100-million credit-card charges last year, worth an estimated 11-billion-dollars.

When cardholders file a dispute, card companies often give them a temporary credit for the amount in question while they investigate the claim; they then pull those fund from the merchant’s account.

Card companies streamlined the dispute process early in the pandemic to help customers who wanted money back for canceled plans, before then, customers had to call their credit-card to file a dispute and document their claims. Now, disputing a charge is as simple as clicking a couple buttons in an app.