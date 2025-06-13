WORLD

US Military Is Helping Intercept Missiles That Iran Fired In Retaliation At Israel, Official Says

jsalinasBy 66 views
0
Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept missiles over Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, June 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Tomer Neuberg)

By JON GAMBRELL, JOSEF FEDERMAN and JULIA FRANKEL, LOLITA C. BALDOR and TARA COPP Associated Press

(AP) — The U.S. military is helping intercept missiles that Iran fired in retaliation at Israel, a U.S. official says.

The U.S. has been moving assets nearer to Israel to assist in missile intercepts and to provide better protection of U.S. bases in the region.

While the official did not say how the U.S. provided assistance, both U.S. Air Force fighter aircraft and destroyer-based missile defenses have intercepted missiles in previous attacks.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing operations.

Marines Are Seen Standing Guard At A Federal Building In Los Angeles

Previous article

Immigration Raids Are Threatening Businesses That Supply America’s Food, Farm Bureaus Say

Next article

You may also like