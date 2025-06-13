US Military Is Helping Intercept Missiles That Iran Fired In Retaliation At Israel, Official Says

(AP) — The U.S. military is helping intercept missiles that Iran fired in retaliation at Israel, a U.S. official says.

The U.S. has been moving assets nearer to Israel to assist in missile intercepts and to provide better protection of U.S. bases in the region.

While the official did not say how the U.S. provided assistance, both U.S. Air Force fighter aircraft and destroyer-based missile defenses have intercepted missiles in previous attacks.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing operations.