US Moved Online, Worked More From Home As Pandemic Raged

During the first two years of the pandemic, the number of people working from home tripled, home values grew and the percentage of people who spend more than a third of their income on rent went up. That’s according to survey results released Thursday which provide the most detailed data on how life changed in the U.S. under COVID-19.

The U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey 1-year estimates show that the share of unmarried couples living together rose, fewer people moved, Americans became more wired, preschool enrollment dropped and the percentage of people who identify as multiracial jumped.