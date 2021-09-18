TEXAS

US Nears Plan For Widescale Expulsions Of Haitian Migrants

Haiti migrants waiting in Del Rio and Ciudad Acuña to get access to the United States, cross the Rio Grande toward Ciudad Acuña to get supplies, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Haitians crossed the Rio Grande freely and in a steady stream, going back and forth between the U.S. and Mexico through knee-deep water with some parents carrying small children on their shoulders. Unable to buy supplies in the U.S., they returned briefly to Mexico for food and cardboard to settle, temporarily at least, under or near the bridge in Del Rio, a city of 35,000 that has been severely strained by migrant flows in recent months. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)

(AP) — The Biden administration is nearing a final plan to expel many of the thousands of Haitian migrants who have suddenly crossed into a Texas border city from Mexico and to fly them back to their Caribbean homeland. The action represents a swift response to the crisis, with the local sheriff estimating Friday that the crowd of migrants gathered under and around a bridge in Del Rio had swelled to 13,700 people. The number of flights will depend on operational capacity and Haiti’s willingness, but one U.S. official said there could be as many as five to eight a day and they could start Sunday. Traffic was closed in both directions at Del Rio’s border crossing to Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.

 

