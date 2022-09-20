Uncategorized

US Needs To Reform Efforts To Stop Enemy Spies, Report Says

jsalinasBy
FILE - People walk past an American flag at the start of a work day, at the Oculus, part of the World Trade Center transportation hub in New York, Sept. 11, 2019. A new Senate study warns that U.S. spy agencies’ efforts to stop China and other adversaries from stealing secrets are hampered by miscommunication and a lack of money and staff at the agency intended to coordinate those efforts. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

(AP) — A new Senate study warns that U.S. spy agencies’ efforts to stop China and other adversaries from stealing secrets are hampered by miscommunication and a lack of money and staff at the agency intended to coordinate those efforts. But the study released Tuesday also acknowledges the lack of a clear solution.

The Senate Intelligence Committee says U.S. intelligence has not evolved enough to counter Beijing’s wide-ranging campaigns to penetrate government agencies and businesses.

This comes even after the disclosure of high-profile attacks over the last several years from the theft of millions of government employees’ personal data to a breach of the Microsoft Exchange email system.

 

 

