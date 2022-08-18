US Offers Extra Monkeypox Vaccine Doses For Gay Pride Events

FILE - A nurse administers a monkeypox vaccine at a walk-in clinic at the North Jersey Community Research Initiative in Newark, N.J., Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. On Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, U.S. health officials said they were making extra monkeypox vaccines available to places with events expected to draw crowds of men who have sex with men. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

(AP) — U.S. health officials are making extra monkeypox vaccine available to places with upcoming gay pride events.

The government on Thursday announced the launch of program that sets aside a pool of 50,000 doses for different cities and states. At least a dozen U.S. pride events are scheduled over the next two months, including large gatherings in Atlanta and New Orleans in early September. There have been more than 39,000 monkeypox cases reported in countries that have not historically seen the disease.

he U.S. has the most of any country, more than 13,500. The vast majority have occurred in men who have sex with men, but health officials stress that anyone can get monkeypox.