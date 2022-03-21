US Official: Biden Fortified Saudi’s Patriot Missile Supply

FILE - A member of the U.S. Air Force stands near a Patriot missile battery at the Prince Sultan air base in al-Kharj, central Saudi Arabia, on Feb. 20, 2020. The U.S. has transferred a significant number of Patriot antimissile interceptors to Saudi Arabia in recent weeks as the Biden administration looks to ease what has been a point of tension in the increasingly complicated U.S.-Saudi relationship. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)

(AP) — The U.S. has resupplied Saudi Arabia with Patriot antimissile interceptors in recent weeks as the Biden administration looks to ease what has been a point of tension in the increasingly complicated U.S.-Saudi relationship. A senior administration official confirms the resupply of interceptors. The official says the move is in line with President Joe Biden’s promise that America will have the backs of its friends in the region. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a decision that has not been formally announced. The kingdom has insisted that the interceptors are critical to their defense against attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.