US Official Calls Large Shelter For Migrant Kids A ‘model’

FILE - In this May 11, 2021, file photo, three young migrants hold hands as they run in the rain at an intake area after turning themselves in upon crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in Roma, Texas. The Biden administration says the number of unaccompanied migrant children housed at its largest emergency shelter has dropped by more than 40% since mid-June. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

FILE - In this May 11, 2021, file photo, three young migrants hold hands as they run in the rain at an intake area after turning themselves in upon crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in Roma, Texas. The Biden administration says the number of unaccompanied migrant children housed at its largest emergency shelter has dropped by more than 40% since mid-June. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

(AP) — Biden administration officials and lawmakers have toured an emergency shelter that the government opened to house migrant children crossing the U.S.-Mexico border alone.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on Friday called the California facility a model among the government’s large-scale sites, some of which have plagued by complaints. The shelter houses nearly 1,400 children at the Los Angeles County fairgrounds in the city of Pomona.

The Biden administration is facing increasing pressure to address concerns that migrant children have been languishing in the unlicensed shelters rather than being quickly reunited with their families in the U.S.