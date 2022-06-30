US Official: Migrants Who Died Cleared Inland Checkpoint

Roberto Marquez adds a cross to a makeshift memorial at the site where officials more than 50 people dead in an abandoned semitrailer containing suspected migrants, Thursday, June 30, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(AP) — A U.S. official says the tractor-trailer at the center of a disastrous human-smuggling attempt that left 53 people dead had passed through an inland U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint with migrants inside earlier in its journey.

The truck went through the checkpoint on Interstate 35 northeast of the border city of Laredo, Texas. There were 73 people in the truck when it reached San Antonio, where it was found Monday.

The official spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. It was unclear if agents stopped the driver for questioning at the checkpoint or if the truck went through unimpeded.