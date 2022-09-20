US Officials: Border Crossings Soar Among Venezuelans

FILE - Migrants wait to be processed by the Border Patrol after illegally crossing the Rio Grande river from Mexico into the U.S. at Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The number of Venezuelans, Cubans and Nicaraguans taken into custody at the U.S. border with Mexico soared in August as migrants from Mexico and traditional sending countries were stopped less frequently, authorities said Monday, Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

(AP) — U.S. authorities say the number of Venezuelans taken into custody at the U.S. border with Mexico soared in August. At the same time, migrants from Mexico and some Central American countries were stopped less frequently. Venezuelans surpassed Guatemalans and Hondurans to become the second-largest nationality after Mexicans. U.S. authorities stopped Venezuelans 25,349 times in August, up 43% from July and four times what was recorded in August 2021. Overall, U.S. authorities stopped migrants 203,598 times in August, up 1.8% from July. Authorities stopped all migrants more than 2 million times for the first time during a fiscal year.