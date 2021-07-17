NATIONAL

US Olympian Gable Steveson Chases Gold, Pro Wrestling Dreams

FILE - Minnesota's Gable Steveson prepares to take on Penn State's Greg Kerkvliet during their 285-pound match in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA wrestling championships in St. Louis, in this Friday, March 19, 2021, file photo. Steveson looks to become one of the youngest U.S. wrestling gold medalists ever when he competes at 125 kilograms in Tokyo. The charismatic 21-year-old hopes a successful run at the Games launches him into a WWE career like his mentor, Brock Lesnar, and an acting career like former WWE star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Gable Steveson is looking to become one of the youngest U.S. wrestling gold medalists when he competes in Tokyo. The charismatic 21-year-old who weighs about 275 pounds hopes a successful run at the Games launches him into a WWE career like his mentor, Brock Lesnar, and an acting career like former WWE star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The NCAA heavyweight champion is brimming with confidence heading into the biggest competition of his career. His stardom was seemingly planned from the beginning. His mother named him Gable Dan — after college and Olympic wrestling icon Dan Gable.

 

