US: Over 130,000 Russian Troops Now Staged Outside Ukraine

An instructor shows a woman how to use a Kalashnikov assault rifle, as members of a Ukrainian far-right group train, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Russia denies it intends to invade but has massed well over 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border and has sent troops to exercises in neighboring Belarus, encircling Ukraine on three sides. U.S. officials say Russia's buildup of firepower has reached the point where it could invade on short notice. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

An instructor shows a woman how to use a Kalashnikov assault rifle, as members of a Ukrainian far-right group train, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Russia denies it intends to invade but has massed well over 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border and has sent troops to exercises in neighboring Belarus, encircling Ukraine on three sides. U.S. officials say Russia's buildup of firepower has reached the point where it could invade on short notice. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

(AP) — Ukraine’s president urged calm amid intensified warnings of a possible Russian invasion within days, saying he had yet to see convincing evidence of that.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s comments came as the U.S. updated its estimate of how many Russian troops are now poised near Ukraine’s borders to more than 130,000 Sunday. That’s up from the 100,000 the U.S. has cited in previous weeks.

The new figure came from a U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the U.S. conclusions. President Joe Biden and Zelenskyy spoke for nearly an hour Sunday. Some airlines are canceling flights to the capital of Kyiv as the crisis builds.