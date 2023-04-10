WORLD

US, Philippines Hold Largest War Drills Near Disputed Waters

Philippine Army Artillery Regiment Commander Anthony Coronel, left, returns a salute from a US soldier during a joint military drill called Salaknib at Laur, Nueva Ecija province, northern Philippines on Friday, March 31, 2023. The U.S. and the Philippines have agreed to hold more small and major combat exercises in 2023 and expand annual military drills following disruptions caused by two years of coronavirus lockdowns, according to Philippine military officials. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

(AP) — The United States and the Philippines are launching their largest combat exercises in decades that will involve live-fire drills, including a boat-sinking rocket assault in waters across the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait that will likely inflame China.

The annual drills by the longtime treaty allies open Tuesday and will involve more than 17,600 military personnel and run up to April 28. It will be the latest display of American firepower in Asia, where Washington has repeatedly warned China over its increasingly aggressive actions in the disputed sea channel and against Taiwan.

The Biden administration has been strengthening an arc of alliances in the Indo-Pacific to better counter China.

