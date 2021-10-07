US Poised To Sue Contractors Who Don’t Report Cyber Breaches

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2021 photo, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco speaks with reporters during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington. Monaco said the Justice Department, as part of a new initiative, is prepared to take legal action under a statute called the False Claims Act against contractors who misuse federal dollars by failing to disclose hacks or by having deficient cybersecurity standards. The department will also protect whistleblowers who come forward to report those issues. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)