US Presses On With Evacuations Despite Fears Of More Attacks

Afghans carry the dead body of an Afghan at a hospital after deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

(AP) — The United States is pressing on with evacuation flights under Taliban efforts at tighter security, a day after the suicide attack that killed scores of Afghans and U.S. service members.

Crowds outside the airport appeared as thick as ever Friday, despite the suicide attacks that killed scores of Afghans and 13 American service members.

The U.S. warned more attacks could come ahead of President Joe Biden’s fast approaching deadline to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan. The Taliban threw up new security measures to try to hold back crowds from the airport gates.