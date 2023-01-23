US Proposes Once-A-Year COVID Shots For Most Americans

(AP) — U.S. health officials want to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like the annual flu shot. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday proposed a simplified approach so that most adults and children would get a once-a-year shot.

Americans would no longer have to keep track of how many shots they’ve received or when. The proposal comes as boosters have become a hard sell.

The FDA is asking a panel of outside vaccine experts to weigh in on the new approach at a meeting Thursday. The agency will present data suggesting most Americans have enough protection to move to a once-a-year shots.