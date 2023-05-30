US Puts Sanctions On Groups In China And Mexico Over Fentanyl-Laced Pill Production

The United States is putting sanctions on 17 entities and individuals in China and Mexico that it says are involved in fentanyl-laced pill making.

The Treasury Department says the targets of the sanctions are either “directly or indirectly involved” in the process to make the dangerous drugs that are often headed to the U.S..

Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that the sanctions are in coordination with the Mexican government and are intended to target criminal entities and individuals, not the countries.