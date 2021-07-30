US Readies New Cuba Sanctions As Biden Meets Cuban-Americans

President Joe Biden announces from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 29, 2021, that millions of federal workers must show proof they've received a coronavirus vaccine or submit to regular testing and stringent social distancing, masking and travel restrictions in an order to combat the spread of the coronavirus. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 6 in 10 Democrats say they’re optimistic about their party’s future. And Democrats nearly universally approve of the way President Joe Biden is handling his job. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)