US Readies New Cuba Sanctions As Biden Meets Cuban-Americans

President Joe Biden announces from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 29, 2021, that millions of federal workers must show proof they've received a coronavirus vaccine or submit to regular testing and stringent social distancing, masking and travel restrictions in an order to combat the spread of the coronavirus. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 6 in 10 Democrats say they’re optimistic about their party’s future. And Democrats nearly universally approve of the way President Joe Biden is handling his job. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(AP) — The Biden administration is expected to announce new sanctions on Cuba as President Joe Biden meets with Cuban-American leaders at the White House to discuss a U.S. response to recent social protests on the island. The administration has been weighing additional penalties as well as initiatives to open up internet access to the Cubans since the protests began. Friday’s meeting will take place almost three weeks after protests in which thousands of Cubans took to the streets in Havana and other cities to protest shortages power outages and government policies. They were the first such protests since the 1990s.

