US Readies New Military Aid For Ukraine To Boost Momentum

(AP) — The Biden administration is set to announce that it will send another roughly $600 million in military aid to Ukraine. It comes as the U.S. rushes more weapons to fuel Kyiv’s counteroffensive that has reclaimed large stretches of the embattled country and forced Russian troops to retreat.

Officials familiar with the matter say an announcement could come as early as Thursday. It would be the 21st time that the Defense Department has pulled weapons and other equipment off the shelves to deliver to Ukraine.

The officials said the package will include more of the same types of ammunition and equipment that have helped Ukrainian forces beat back the Russian forces in portions of the east and south.