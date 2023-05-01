NATIONALTRENDING

US Readies Second Attempt At Speedy Border Asylum Screenings

jsalinasBy
FILE - Migrants who crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. wait next to the U.S. border wall where U.S. Border Patrol agents stand guard, seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)

(AP) — The Biden administration is making its own attempt at speedy asylum screenings at the border, insisting it will be different than under President Donald Trump.

Interviews will be done exclusively by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, not by Border Patrol agents, and there will be access to legal counsel. Some advocates for immigrants are doubtful. Generally, about three in four asylum-seekers pass initial screenings.

Under Trump’s speedy screening, it was roughly flipped. Internal government watchdog agencies were sharply critical of the fast turnarounds and difficulties with access to legal counsel.

