US Restarts Asylum Appointments After Drug Cartel Threats

The government is again scheduling asylum appointments at a dangerous Mexico border town, less than two weeks after suspending them because drug cartels were extorting migrants.

Customs and Border Protection said on Wednesday its CBP One mobile app has begun offering appointments at Laredo, Texas.

CPB stopped scheduling appointments after learning that criminals in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico were forcing migrants to pay 500 per person to get to the bridge crossing the border to attend their appointments.

