NATIONAL

US Retail Sales Rose 0.6% In June, Better Than Decline Seen

By 79 views
0
Pedestrians pass the Macy's store in the Downtown Crossing shopping area, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston. . U.S. retail sales rose a seasonal adjusted 0.6% in June from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday, July 16. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(AP) – Americans spent more last month on clothing and dining out as the economy opened up amid fewer pandemic-related restrictions. U.S. retail sales rose a seasonal adjusted 0.6% in June from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday. The increase was a surprise to Wall Street analysts, who had expected sales to fall slightly last month. Sales at bars and restaurants rose 2.3%, according to Friday’s report. Clothing store sales rose by 2.6% and sales at electronic shops were up 3.3%.

Rescuers Rush To Help As Europe’s Flood Toll Surpasses 120

Previous article

AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Up Three Cents From Last Week

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL