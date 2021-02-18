US Reverts To Targeted Immigration Enforcement Under Biden

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with labor leaders in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with labor leaders in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) — The Biden administration is giving new marching orders to the U.S. immigration enforcement agency. Guidelines released Thursday direct Immigration and Customs Enforcement to take a more targeted approach than under President Donald Trump.

The guidelines are similar to what was done under previous administrations and prioritize for removal people in the country illegally who pose a threat to national security, have committed a specified list of serious crimes or recently crossed the border.

Trump directed ICE to target anyone in the country illegally. It’s part of President Joe Biden’s broader effort to move away from the immigration policies of his predecessor.