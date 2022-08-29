US: Review Of Possibly Privileged Trump Papers Already Over

FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. The Justice Department on Friday, Aug. 26, released a partially blacked-out document explaining the justification for an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate earlier this month, when agents removed top secret government records and other classified documents. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

(AP) — A legal filing shows the Justice Department has completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate this month.

Monday’s filing says the department has identified “a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information.” The filing from the department follows a judge’s weekend order indicating she was inclined to grant the Trump legal team’s request for a special master to review the seized documents and to set aside any that may be covered by claims of legal privilege.

A hearing is set for Thursday in federal court in Florida. The Justice Department says in its filing it would disclose more information later this week.